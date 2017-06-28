Blind cat Chocolate finds her forever home

A blind cat has helped to turn “a flat into a home”, her new owner said after rescuing the pet from charity Blue Cross.

Andrea Ong said Chocolate, or Chocy as she’s now known, is a real character and has helped to turn her flat into a home after taking in the pet from Blue Cross’s rehoming centre in Lewknor.

Miss Ong, who lives in in Aldershot, Hampshire, said: “As I live in a flat, I was looking for an indoor cat as a companion. Having lived alone for the last couple of years I really wanted a pet to chat to.

“I have to say, even having researched fully about blind cats, it wasn’t until I actually met Chocy that I realized what a normal cat she is. She absolutely doesn’t let her blindness affect her at all.

“She was nervous at first, but as I live in a quiet and calm home, it only took a few days for her to start to relax. Within a week of her coming home, she was strutting around like she owns the place and getting into or on top of anything and everything. She absolutely loves to play.

“Once she is done playing, she also loves lots of fuss and curls up next to me on the sofa so that I can tell her all about my day. She truly is a character and has really turned my flat into a home.

“I hope Chocolate’s story helps other extra special animals find their furever home.”

Rebecca White, Animal Welfare Assistant at Blue Cross Lewknor said: “The team here are so happy that this special, sweet lady has found a loving home and is settling in well.

“Some people may not think that they can have a cat due to having no outside access because they live in an apartment or flat but there are cats that are suitable for such homes.

“Although Blue Cross typically recommends that cats should have access to a garden or outside area, Chocolate was suitable for Andrea as she is blind and needed to be kept inside for her own safety.”

If you would like to rehome a pet from Blue Cross pet charity, visit bluecross.org.uk for more information.