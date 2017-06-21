Bands return to support Thame Town Music Festival

Some top bands and artists who have played at Thame’s hugely successful First Thursday Music Club will be making their way back for the town’s big festival next month.

The First Thursday Music Club in Thame has grown over seven years and organisers including the founder, Johnnie Littler, have been very touched by the degree of support given by established bands and artists that have played for free there.

Van Susans hzxUvPt1CpiKAcwpd-v-

To support Johnnie’s role as the Thame Town Music Festival director, many of those same bands and artists have agreed to support this inaugural event by travelling and playing for free at the community event on Saturday, July 8.

Whilst Glen Matlock and Friends are headlining on the main stage which will be built in front of the Town Hall, playing on either side of Glen’s set are Rusty Shackle and Van Susans.

Van Susans played at Towersey Festival last year and then appeared as the featured act at the First Thursday Music Club. Based in London, their brand of alternate folk rock has attracted nearly 50,000 followers online (https://www.facebook.com/VanSusans/) and are hugely entertaining.

Rusty Shackle will be travelling to Thame after appearing at Glastonbury Festival and also having played the Isle of Wight Festival. Brandishing their distinct folk-roots sound and armed with an electrifying mix of rampant fiddle, scorching electric guitars, pounding drums, searing trumpet and banjo, the band have built up a devoted fan base with their captivating live shows http://rustyshackle.com/

Kicking off proceedings much earlier on in the day on the main stage, at midday, will be the brilliant Highway 51 (https://www.facebook.com/Hiway51/) featuring Thame’s very own Phil Carwardine - of Vintage and Modern Guitars in The Shambles, Thame - on guitar.

Their roots American country style, influenced by the likes of Elvis,Cash, Stray Cats, Merle Travis, Chet Atkins, Brian Setzer, and the amazingly authentic sound they produce on guitars and amps from the era, will transport you straight back to the 1950s.

Also appearing on the main stage are Emma Stevens, The Boodlum band, The Dung Beatles, The 27 and Nikki Loy.

The full line-ups for all the stages and venues can be found at http://www.thametownmusicfestival.org/