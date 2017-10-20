Aylesbury road improvement scheme awarded more than £2 million in Government funding

More than £2 million of Government funding will go towards a scheme to improve congestion on one of Aylesbury’s busiest roads.

Raising awareness of burns at Stoke Mandeville Hospital fundraising event

NOSTALGIA: Remembering when some Aylesbury homes were demolished

£2.19 million has been awarded for an improvement scheme for the A418 Oxford Road.

The money will go towards easing traffic queues between Fowler Road and the Hen & Chickens roundabout, improving walkways and cycleways, and installing synchronised traffic light controls.

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member welcomed the funding, and said it would help relieve urban congestion, improve safety and journey time reliability, and help to unlock economic growth.

Cllr Shaw said: “We’re looking continually for opportunities to bid for Government money to invest in Buckinghamshire’s roads, to help stimulate economic growth, deal with the impact of housing growth, and help ease congestion.

“This funding will do a great deal to make life better for our residents and businesses.”

In total, the county council was awarded £6.32m with the remaining £4.13m spent on an improvement project for the A40 from High Wycombe town centre to Loudwater.

The schemes in Bucks were 2 out of 76 across the country awarded money from a £244 million Department for Transport funding pot.