Aylesbury brought to a standstill by burst water pipe

Aylesbury’s roads were brought to a standstill this morning as a result of a burst water pipe.

Traffic was gridlocked on all the town’s main roads with some motorists queueing for more than 30 minutes to drive less than two miles during the moring rush.

The traffic was backed up all around the town centre as temporary traffic lights were put in place while Thames Water dealt with an emergency water leak at Aylesbury Road Bierton.

Dozens of frustrated people took to Twitter to air their grievances as Transport for Bucks confirmed: “Aylesbury Road, Bierton - traffic lights in place whilst Thames Water deal with emergency water leak.”

Drivers abandoned their usual routes in search of alternative ways to their destinations but found the majority of roads were clogged as a result.