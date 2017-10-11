A night of great variety in Haddenham!

Haddenham Players entertained a packed audience at the Village Hall with a night of variety entertainment on Saturday October 7.

The evening featured old-style and current comedy plus a range of musical performances including singing and instrumental works.

Haddenham Handbell Ringers

Proceedings were arranged and directed by Hannah Austin and compered by Mike Sullivan.

The show entitled ‘One Night Standing’ opened with a musical conversation between Hannah Austin and Cassie Childs which gave a flavour of what the audience could expect and then burst into an opening number by the whole cast that set the scene for a lively and entertaining evening.

The four singers Hannah Austin, Cassie Childs, James Kershaw and Stuart Taylor sang in the style of many of the professionals in West End musicals.

Among the many highlights were guitar pieces by Jamie Brook, a sketch about memory loss by Adrian Ripley, a series of pieces by the Haddenham Hand Bell Ringers, a duet by Graham Stoney and Mike Sullivan in the style of 1940s singing and comic double act Flanagan and Allen.

The group’s next production is Robin Hood which takes place on January 12, 13 and 14.

Images courtesy of haddenham.net.