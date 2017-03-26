11 PLUS QUIZ: Are you smarter than an 11 year old?

New research has revealed just 16% of parents score full marks in an 11 Plus quiz.

Are you as smart as an 11 year old? That’s the question Explore Learning has been asking Families readers across the country. The leading extra tuition provider quizzed more than 5,600 parents to see how they fared with the types of questions that thousands of primary school pupils face every year in their 11 Plus exams. Just over one in 10 (16%) parents scored a confident 100% while a quarter (25%) of parents failed to achieve even 50% - a testament to the level of ability and skill that is required to pass the challenging entrance exams. 11 Plus style exams cover a range of styles of questioning including verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, numerical reasoning and literacy skills. But how will you fare? Here are six qustions taken from the 11 Plus to find out if you are as smart as an 11 year old...

Numerical reasoning was by far the most challenging topic for the quizzed parents with 68% failing to identify an illustrated angle. All other questions were answered correctly at least 75% of the time, however less than a third (32%) of parents answered this problem correctly. Shapes were the next biggest failure, whilst a higher 67% were able to solve a cuboid challenge this was still a significantly lower success rate than all the other problems.

Carey Ann Dodah, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning said: “These results show that picking up some of the 11 Plus style questions requires practice and that parents may need support in understanding what comes up in these exams – particularly the numerical reasoning questions! Preparing children for the 11 Plus can be a tricky time for parents who are unsure about where to turn to for help. We have open sessions with parents to give guidance on how to support children with the exams and show them what they can do at home. With maths we often find with a little guidance on method parents as well as members are much more confident!”