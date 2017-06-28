Don’t worry parents Waddesdon Manor has the summer holidays licked

With the six week summer holidays looming parents will be pleased to know Waddesdon Manor has it covered with all welcome to join the Estate’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah for a family fun European tour.

Mimi’s European Adventure runs from July 26 to August 28 (Wed-Sun, 10am-4pm). You will join Mimi the Mynah for a European tour in the grounds of Waddesdon Manor. Celebrating the Rothschild family heritage, try a new themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes.