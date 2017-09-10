Console Corner: Everybody’s Golf review

Truly ace but a tee-rrific grind.

Everybody’s Golf is close to breaking my spirit.

I played the same course over and over for hours (I’m talking six hours) and still didn’t unlock the second course. Then when I unlocked that I saw online it can take double that to unlock the third... and there’s five courses. Damien Lucas, games columnist

One of my favourite games ‘back in the day’ I could not wait to get stuck into the 2017 version.

And it doesn’t disappoint, from the cutesy graphics to the excellent mechanics, gameplay and physics it’s all there.

This time around there is a home hub (think Destiny with avatars and golf clubs) which you navigate to choose your challenges and tournaments.

Some excellent modes like Turf War and the brilliant XP and levelling system is truly addictive - now you can even level up individual clubs.

Throw in the serious range of customisation for your avatar and Everybody’s Golf is looking ace.

But then comes the dreaded monotony. Golf games have always struggled with that dangerous sense of solitude and incentivising gamers to keep coming back one mammoth 18-hole round after another.

EG does more and better than any other golf title out there to eradicate that when you are on the course.

After all this is the most colourful, fun, fast-paced and welcoming golf game you’re ever likely to play with the three button push swing fit for all ages and abilities.

But it is the amount of time you have to spend on the SAME course/s which is slowly eating away at my eagerness to continue/will to live/time/marriage/life.

More will be available in the form of DLC but it is far too much of a trudge to get what should be in the game from the get go.

EG is still a must-have, though, despite its maddening grind and delivers on all the pre-release nostalgic hype.

Perhaps the idea is to keep gamers invested for the long term but with most FPS campaigns done and dusted by now I’d question whether Clap Hanz have gone about it in the right way. This is definitely a swing and a hit... but let down by the monotony.